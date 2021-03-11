OPPO’s 2021 flagship is official now. The OPPO Find X3 Pro features an elegant design, a flagship display, two 50MP cameras is a quad-camera setup, and a battery that supports 65W fast charging. It is natural to compare with the Apple flagship, which debuted last year. So how does the OPPO Find X3 Pro stack up against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max? Let’s find out in our OPPO Find X3 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max comparison!

OPPO Find X3 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Specs

OPPO Find X3 Pro Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Display 6.7″ LTPO

QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

1300 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass 5 6.7‑inch OLED

Super Retina XDR display

2778‑by‑1284-pixels

458PPI pixel density

1200 nits peak brightness

Ceramic Shield Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A14 Bionic RAM 12GB – Storage 256GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Cameras 50MP primary, 6P lens, OIS

50MP ultrawide, 110-degree FoV

13MP Telephoto, 5x hybrid optical zoom

3MP macro, 60x magnification32MP selfie shooter 12MP primary camera

(ƒ/1.6 aperture)

12MP ultra-wide camera

(ƒ/2.4 aperture)

12MP telephoto camera

(ƒ/2.2 aperture)

5x optical zoom range12MP selfie shooter Battery 4,500mAh with 65W fast charging – Weight 193 grams 228 grams IP Rating IP68 IP68

Design and Display

The OPPO Find X3 Pro features a gorgeous design language with a single back panel that curves into the camera module, which is kind of similar to the iPhone counterpart. Both the devices are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. The OPPO offering weighs under 200 grams so it won’t feel like a brick in your hand. The OPPO Find X3 Pro features a 6.7-inch curved display with a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It can go down to 5Hz when needed. The display can go up to 1300 nits in brightness. The smartphone offers a 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio with this smartphone. It is also HDR10+ certified.

On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max weighs well above 200 grams and offers flat edges instead of the curved ones found on the OPPO smartphone. It comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with True Tone calibration, wide P3 color gamut support. The resolution is 2778×1284 pixels. However, the Apple smartphone is stuck at 60Hz, which is a bummer – especially in 2021 when even mid-rangers have a high refresh rate.

The Internals

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is a 64-bit octa-core processor that offers CPU speeds of up to 2.84Ghz, while the Adreno 660 GPU offers a 35 percent improvement in performance over its predecessor, and is 20 percent more energy-efficient too. It has 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB of storage Both the devices feature 5G and Wi-Fi 6 as well. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is powered by the in-house A14-Bionic chipset, which is also based on the 5nm process. While the RAM is not officially known, you get 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options to choose from.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging. It can also wirelessly reverse charge your accessories like a smartwatch at 10W. In contrast, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has an unspecified amount of RAM but it is claimed to last up to 20 hours of local video playback and up to 12 hours of streaming video playback. You get support for 20W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The OPPO phone runs ColorOS based on Android 1, while the iPhone provides a gateway to the Apple ecosystem with its iOS 14. Pick the one you are comfortable with!

OPPO Find X3 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Cameras

The OPPO Find X3 Pro features four rear cameras: a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 110-degree field of view, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 3MP microlens. It offers 5x hybrid optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. It offers Digital Overlap High Dynamic Range (DOL HDR) that continuously generates frames in a line-by-line pattern. It also improves support for high-frame-rate HDR capture. You get the usual set of features like 4K videos, Night Mode, and more. It has a 32MP selfie camera.

Coming to the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, it sports a triple rear camera setup of 12MP + 12MP + 12MP. You get a primary, telephoto, and ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a LiDAR sensor that Apple says will come in handy when it comes to handling low-light photography. On the front lies a 12MP selfie shooter. The smartphone allows Dolby Vision HDR video capture, and also the ability to natively play and edit them.

Which one do you prefer? Would you go with the iPhone or opt for the OPPO Find X3 Pro? Let us know in the comments below.