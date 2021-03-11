OPPO’s latest and greatest flagship is now official. The OPPO Find X3 Pro features a gorgeous design, a top-notch display, flagship cameras, and a battery that supports 65W fast charging. It is natural to compare with early 2021’s Galaxy flagship, which debuted in January and has since gathered favorable reviews. So how does the OPPO Find X3 Pro stack up against the Galaxy S21 Ultra? Let’s find out in our OPPO Find X3 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra comparison!

OPPO Find X3 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: Specs

OPPO Find X3 Pro Galaxy S21 Ultra Display 6.7″ LTPO

QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

1300 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass 5 6.8-inch Infinity-O

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

WQHD + (3200 x 1440 pixels)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

1600 nit peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Cameras 50MP primary, 6P lens, OIS

50MP ultrawide, 110-degree FoV

13MP Telephoto, 5x hybrid optical zoom

3MP macro, 60x magnification32MP selfie shooter 108MP primary camera

(f/1.8, 1/1.33-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide camera

(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)

10 MP telephoto camera

(f/2.4, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22 µm, OIS)

3x hybrid optical zoom

10 MP telephoto camera

(f/4.9, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22 µm, OIS)

10x hybrid optical zoom40MP selfie shooter Battery 4,500mAh with 65W fast charging 5,000 mAh Weight 193 grams 228 grams IP Rating IP68 IP68

Design and Display

The OPPO Find X3 Pro features an elegant design language with a single back panel that curves into the camera module. Both the devices are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It weighs under 200 grams, which is a big win for a phone this size. The Find X3 Pro features a 6.7-inch curved display with a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. It also supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go down to 5Hz when needed. The display can go up to 1300 nits in brightness. You get a 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio with this smartphone. It is also HDR10+ certified.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a camera module that blends into the body on the left edge. Both designs are unique. Over here, you get a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with WQHD + (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution, resulting in a pixel density of 515PPI. The brightness can go up to 1600nits and it lies under the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Moreover, the 120Hz high refresh rate can also go down to 11Hz when needed.

The Internals

Under the hood lies the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC on both flagship devices. The 64-bit octa-core processor offers CPU speeds of up to 2.84Ghz, while the Adreno 660 GPU offers a 35 percent improvement in performance over its predecessor, and is 20 percent more energy-efficient too. Both the devices feature 5G and Wi-Fi 6 as well. The OPPO offering comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra gets12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging. It can also wirelessly reverse charge your accessories like a smartwatch at 10W. In contrast, the Galaxy S21 Ultra packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast wired charging, wireless charging as well as the ability to wirelessly charge other accessories – just not as fast as the OPPO counterpart.

Both smartphones are blazing fast so you have to choose the UI you are comfortable with. The OPPO smartphone runs ColorOS, while the Galaxy counterpart has One UI. Both the UIs are based on Android 11.

OPPO Find X3 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: Cameras

The OPPO Find X3 Pro features four rear cameras: a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 110-degree field of view, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 3MP microlens. It offers 5x hybrid optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. It offers Digital Overlap High Dynamic Range (DOL HDR) that continuously generates frames in a line-by-line pattern. It also improves support for high-frame-rate HDR capture. You get the usual set of features like 4K videos, Night Mode, and more. It offers a 32MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a quad rear camera setup, which is led by a 108MP primary camera. It is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide angle shooter, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom output, and another 10MP telephoto camera that has a periscope system in place to offer a 10x hybrid optical zoom output. The smartphone can capture 4K videos at up to 60FPS, and 1080p at 120 FPS, while also giving you an option for super slo-mo HD videos at up to 960 FPS. On the front lies a 40MP selfie shooter.

Which one would you prefer for your daily use? Let us know in the comments below!