OPPO has announced a China-exclusive of Find X3 Pro, the OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition, at a launch event. In comparison to the all-glass that the original Find X3 Pro rocked, the Photographer Edition has a leather and “metallic glass” finish. In other aspects, the Photographer Edition is only a minor upgrade with a better outlook.

The upper part of the phone is made out of an electroplated silver paint surface and uses a fog AG process. It’s a metal texture. Below the metal surface is the rough-grained leather that is supposed to offer a good grip and a look similar to the professional cameras. Interestingly, the phone keeps its IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating.

On the photography front, the phone has 14 kinds of city filters that change based on geographic location. It supports long-exposure shooting, and the camera provides a super RAW format shooting as well. On the video recording side, the OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition supports Log format shooting. Combined with 10bit color, it can fully retain the dynamic range of the picture and at the same time provide sufficient post-production space. Moreover, the phone also supports 4K HDR high-definition recording.

Apart from the new camera features, everything including the display, its Snapdragon 888 SoC, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging speeds remain the same.

OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition is a China-exclusive OPPO smartphone. It comes in only one color — silver metal finish with black leather below it — and has been priced at 6,499 Chinese yuan (~$1,006). It’s available to pre-order right now and will be available starting September 22.

OPPO Watch 2 ECG Edition

Along with the Find X3 Pro, OPPO also announced the OPPO Watch 2 ECG Edition and ColorOS 12 — OPPO’s Android 12 skin. The OPPO Watch 2 ECG Edition features millisecond-level ECG detection. It lets the customers take an electrocardiogram right from their wrist, much like the Apple Watch Series 6. It also features 24-hour irregular heart rhythm monitoring. The Watch is made out of a 316L stainless steel middle frame, and a ceramic + sapphire back cover.

The OPPO Watch 2 ECG Edition is priced at 2499 Chinese yuan (~US$ 380) and is available to order in China alongside the Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition.

Via: Fonearena