OPPO recently announced that it will be launching its Find X3 series on March 11 in China. From certifications to leaked images, we’ve been hearing a lot about the Find X3 Pro, and Find X3 Lite and Find X3 Neo. Now, a dozen images of the Find X3 Pro have leaked online ahead of launch. These showcase the quad-camera setup in the “crater” design. The device is tipped to offer end-to-end 10-bit color processing and a flash-ringed macro lens with 25x zoom that could act as a portable microscope.

Via: Evan Blass x Voice

The latest development comes from noted tipster Evan Blass, who took to Voice to post more images of the Find X3 Pro alongside a video.

Via: Evan Blass x Voice

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Meanwhile, the Find X3 Lite and Neo are tipped to be rebadged versions of the Reno Pro5 series. Returning to the Find X3 Pro, it is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixel) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and run Android 11 out of the box.

Via: Evan Blass x Voice

It could have a 50MP primary camera with the Sony IMX766 image sensor, which is tipped to be accompanied by a 13MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom and 3MP macro camera. Moreover, it could pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 wired and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging support.

Via: Evan Blass x Voice

The Pro variant could be sold in four color options of blue, white, orange, and black. It could be available in a single variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device is said to be priced between 1000 euros (~$1,126) and 1200 euros (~$1,460).

Via: Evan Blass x Voice

On the other hand, the OPPO Find X3 Neo is touted to be a rebranded Reno5 Pro+. It could be made available in two color variants of silver and black. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model could be priced between 700 euros (~$851) and 800 euros (~$973). Moreover, the Find X3 Lite could be a rebranded version of China’s OPPO Reno5 5G It is touted to be priced between 400 euros (~$486) and 500 euros (~$608) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.