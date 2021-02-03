I have a love-hate relationship with macro cameras on smartphones. On one hand, they help click close-up shots by getting really close to the subject. However, a majority of smartphone makers simply throw in a 2MP macro snapper just for the sake of adding another camera, and unsurprisingly, the close-up shots they capture are barely passable. However, the upcoming OPPO Find X3 Pro flagship might blaze a new trail with its 25x zoom macro camera.

OPPO's approach is familiar to Poco F2 Pro's telemacro camera, but a lot more powerful

As per leakster Evan Blass (via Voice), the OPPO Find X3 Pro will come equipped with a 3-megapixel macro lens whose 25x zoom enables it to be positioned as an on-device “microscope.” The leak doesn’t offer any further detail about its mechanism, but the idea sounds familiar to what the Poco F2 Pro offered with its 5MP telemacro camera. The Poco F2 Pro’s telemacro camera essentially allowed users to capture a macro shot without getting too close to the subject, ensuring that enough light falls on the camera and the photos turn out sharp and vivid. You can check out more details about it in the video below:

In the case of OPPO Find X3 Pro and its 3-megapixel macro camera, it will allow users to zoom in on a subject by a factor of 25x without getting too close to it. While the results are yet to be seen, you will likely be able to capture a lot more surface detail compared to what a run-of-the-mill 2-megapixel macro camera can achieve.

OPPO Find X3 Pro will offer Snapdragon 888, 120Hz OLED panel and 30W wireless charging support

As for the rest of the camera hardware, OPPO Find X3 Pro will reportedly pack a 50-megapixel primary camera with the Sony IMX766 image sensor at its heart, sitting alongside a 13MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom output. Leaked renders have revealed a rather unique take on the camera hump that appears to be a protrusion of the rear panel, instead of a distinct camera island. And yes, it does look weird!

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will reportedly offer the Snapdragon 888 inside, while a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 wired and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging support will keep the lights on. On the front, you’ll find a 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixel) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while Android 11 will handle things on the software side. The OPPO Find X3 Pro – alongside Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite – is rumored to launch next month.