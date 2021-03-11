OPPO has just lifted the covers from its latest flagship phone – the Find X3 Pro – and this one is a fully decked out offering that lays a considerable amount of emphasis on the camera and screen hardware. Starting with the aesthetics, Oppo has gone with a rather unique take on the rear camera bump design, using a single sheet of glass that rises around the imaging hardware to create a camera hump. The device also comes with an IP68-certified build, with OPPO assuring that the Find X3 Pro can survive 30 minutes of immersion in up to 1.5 meters of water.

A QHD+ LTPO panel that can dynamically adjust screen refresh rate between 5Hz and 120Hz

Over at the front, you will find a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216 x 1440 pixels) HDR 10+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. OPPO has gone with an LTPO panel that brings Adaptive Refresh rate to the table, allowing the curved screen to dynamically adjust the refresh rate value between 5Hz and 120Hz based on the content you’re watching on it. This is done to save some battery juice.

Inside, Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 takes care of the processing duties, ticking alongside 12 gigs of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. A 4,500mAh drives the whole system, and it brings support for the proprietary 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology that promises up to 40% juice with just 10 minutes of charging. Notably, OPPO bundles the charger in the Find X3 Pro’s retail package. Additionally, you also get support for an impressive 30W wireless charging facility as well.

You get blazing fast 65W wired and 30W wireless charging support

OPPO has armed its latest high-end offering with a quad-camera setup that is highlighted by a 50MP main camera that employs the Sony IMX776 sensor, backed by OIS and an f/1.8 lens. The phone also supports HDR capture in RAW format – something the company is marketing as RAW+ mode. You also get a host of other camera tricks that include audio zoom, ultra-steady video, and high frame rate 4K capture.

There is a 50MP wide-angle camera that also employs the same Sony sensor and can capture a 110-degree field of view. The 13MP telephoto camera on the phone offers up to 5x hybrid optical and 20x digital zoom. Lastly, OPPO has equipped the Find X3 Pro with a 3MP macro lens that is claimed to offer up to 60x magnification, serving as somewhat of an on-device microscope.

On the front, you’ll find a 32MP snapper to handle selfies and video calls. ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11 handles things on the software side. The OPPO Find X3 Pro comes in Gloss Black (rocking a glossy finish) and Blue (with a dual-tone matte finish) trims. As for the pricing, it costs GBP 1,099 (~ $1,530) / EUR 1,149 and will go on sale starting March 30.