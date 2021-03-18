Within a few days of launch, OPPO has started rolling out a new update for its new flagship. The Find X3 Pro is receiving an update that brings an adaptive refresh rate of between 1Hz and 120Hz. It seems similar to what OnePlus has announced to offer with the OnePlus 9 Pro. OPPO says that its smartphone is designed to recognise which app is running on the system to accordingly adjust screen’s refresh rate. While Xiaomi and Samsung also offer adaptive refresh rate on their flagships, none can go as low as 1Hz.

The latest development comes from Weibo where OPPO announced the new update. It said that the new adaptive refresh rate update on the Find X3 Pro is aimed at reducing power consumption by 50 percent. The new feature allows the phone to adjust refresh rate according to the apps being used on the phone to provide optimised results.

For instance, if you are watching a movie, the refresh rate will be between 24Hz and 60Hz. If you are scrolling, the screen will move at 120Hz However, if you are using an e-reader app or looking at some of your photos the Find X3 Pro refresh rate will drop down to 1Hz. The slower the refresh rate, the less power the display consumes.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro will also support an adaptive refresh rate that will allow the screen to go as low as 1Hz. OnePlus is calling its new form of OLED display “Fluid Display 2.0.” It will be a combination of Samsung’s OLED panel and a bunch of exclusive OnePlus software optimizations and tunings. The low refresh rate will allow OnePlus 9 Pro to consume less power when the screen is sitting idle. The Find X3 Pro refresh rate seems to work the same way.