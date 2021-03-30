OPPO Find X3 Pro Cosmic Mocha

When OPPO unveiled the Find X3 Pro earlier this month, the first thing people noticed was the glossy back. The smartphone ditched the leather finish found on the predecessor in favor of a mirror finish. Many reviewers noted how OPPO should bring a vegan leather variant to the market. Now, OPPO has finally launched one! However, you won’t be able to buy it yet since it is limited to China.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is receiving a new color variant, which is named Cosmic Mocha. It comes with a light gold allure frame that coincides with the camera island design on the back, with a vegan leather exterior. Further, the signature Oppo logo sits at the bottom right of the back – crusted on the vegan leather finish. This is the fourth color variant of the Pro model. It is priced at RMB 5,999 (around $915).

The OPPO flagship features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216 x 1440 pixels) HDR 10+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. It recently gained support for adaptive refresh rate that allows it to reduce its power consumption by 50 percent. It can go as low as 1Hz and as high as 120Hz. Under the hood lies the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that is paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for proprietary 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology that promises up to 40% juice with just 10 minutes of charging.

On the optics front, you get a quad-camera setup that is highlighted by a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX776 sensor, backed by OIS and an f/1.8 lens. It is accompanied by a 50MP wide-angle camera that also employs the same Sony sensor. It offers 110-degree field of view. Then there’s a 13MP telephoto camera on the phone offers up to 5x hybrid optical and 20x digital zoom. Plus, you get a 3MP macro lens that is claimed to offer up to 60x magnification.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

