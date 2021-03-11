The OPPO Find X3 series has today made its global debut. While all eyes are on the flagship OPPO Find X3 Pro – and for good reasons – the other two models are also worth a look, especially if you don’t necessarily want to nuke your savings. The OPPO Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite tone down the flagship formula to bring down the price, and also stand out with their distinct design. Here’s what the two phones are all about:

OPPO Find X3 Neo

The OPPO Find X3 Neo has all the internals that would qualify it as a 2020 flagship. You get a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1100 nits. The panel offers a pixel density of 402PPI, and there is also a hole-punch drilled in the top left corner to house the selfie camera. The lights are kept on by a 4,500mAh battery that supports an impressive 65W fast charging.

The Find X3 Neo is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with 12 gigs of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Needless to say, the device is powerful enough to handle anything you throw at it with ease.

For your photography needs, OPPO has equipped the Find X3 Neo with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor (f/1.8, FOV 84°) which can also be found on the pricier Find X3 Pro model. It is assisted by a 16MP ultra-wide angle camera ( f/2.2, FOV 123°), a 13MP telephoto lens (f/2.4, FOV 45°) that delivers 5x hybrid optical zoom output, and a 2MP macro camera (f/2.4, FOV 89°). For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP front camera (f/2.4, FOV 80°).

The connectivity suite includes 5G (SA+NSA), NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. Authentication, on the other hand, is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box. The OPPO Find X3 Neo is priced at GBP 699 (~ $975) and it will go on sale starting April 14. It is available in a choice of two colors – Galactic Silver and Starlight Black.

OPPO Find X3 Lite

The most affordable member of the OPPO Find X3 series is the Find X3 Lite. This one features a 6.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen refresh rate is 90Hz, while the brightness output is capped at 750 nits. The panel is flat on this one, but the hole-punch aesthetics are here to stay.

Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G keeps things running, ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The lights are kept on by a 4,300mAh battery which supports the proprietary 65W fast charging technology. Notably, OPPO bundles the charger in the box, which is claimed to juice the battery from 0-40% in just around 10 minutes. This phone retains the 3.5mm headphone jack too.

Coming to the camera department, you get a 64MP (f/1.7, FOV 80°) primary camera, that is accompanied by an 8MP (f/2.2, FOV 119°) ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 2MP (f/2.4, FOV 89°) macro shooter, and another 2MP (f/2.4, FOV 89°) monochrome sensor. And to shoulder the selfie responsibilities, OPPO has equipped this device with a 32MP front camera.

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 handles things on the software side, and 5G support is there for blazing-fast cellular connectivity. The phone has an IP52-certified build, while the fingerprint sensor has been positioned beneath the display. The OPPO Find X3 Lite will be up for grabs in a trio of colors – Galactic Silver, Starry Black, and Astral Blue – and it will set you back by GBP 399 (~ $560).

In case you’re interested in finding more about the flagship OPPO Find X3 Pro, you can read our launch post here. And if you’re impressed by the whole package, do check out our detailed review – and the video – that will be live soon to find out more about how the phone actually performs on a day-to-day basis.