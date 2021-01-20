OPPO is prepping to launch its next flagship, the OPPO Find X3 series soon. Recently, a phone with model number CPH2173 was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. It had the Snapdragon 888 listed on the site, which led to speculations of the phone being a flagship device. Hence, it was tipped to be either the Find X3 or the Find X3 Pro. Now, the same model number has appeared in the database of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It signifies that the device is inching closer to its official announcement.

As per the FCC listing, the OPPO CPH2173 smartphone will run latest ColorOS 11.2 UI. Plus, it may ship with a charger that has a model number VCA7JAUH / VCA7DUH / VCA7HUAH. It is likely to have support for 65W fast charging. Further, the device is listed to come equipped with a battery rated capacity of 2,200mAh, which hints that the phone is backed by a dual-cell battery.

OPPO is tipped to be working with Sony to use a customized sensor on its upcoming flagship. While it is unclear which upcoming OPPO smartphone will be arriving with the new IMX789 lens, we expect it to be present on the Find X3 series. It could also launch alongside the Reno6 series that may debut by mid-2021. As per the Geekbench listing, the device is powered by the latest Qualcomm offering, the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Further, it is coupled with 12GB of RAM.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro was earlier expected to feature two 50MP IMS766 image sensors from Sony. It might have a 6.7-inch display with a 1440 x 3216 pixel resolution (525ppi). OPPO’s new flagship is also expected to include a dual cell 4500mAh battery, with support for 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30-watt VOOC Air wireless charging.

Via: Gizmochina