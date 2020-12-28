OPPO launched the Reno5 Pro+ recently as its first smartphone that is powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. It comes with an electrochromic rear and a 50MP Sony IMX766 lens built in partnership with Sony. Now, it seems like the Chinese company has plans to upgrade the camera features of its upcoming flagship as the latest leak states that OPPO and Sony are also working on a custom chip named Sony IMX789. We could see it on the OPPO Find X3 series.

The leak comes from Weibo via a reliable tipster who claims that Sony and OPPO are working together on a new sensor. This lens could be called Sony IMX789, and it could be seen first on the upcoming OPPO Find X3 flagship smartphone. As per the machine-translated text, all flagship models from OPPO are tipped to use a customized sensor. Moreover, the lens could remain exclusive to OPPO for certain a period. While it is unclear which upcoming OPPO smartphone will be arriving with the new IMX789 lens, we expect it to be present on the Find X3 series. It could also launch alongside the Reno6 series that may debut by mid-2021.

The Sony IMX766 is the latest camera sensor from the brand. It promises a top-notch photography experience in low-light conditions. It features a 1/1.56-inch sensor and it offers a unit pixel area of 1.0μm. The sensor can intake 63.8 precent more light as compared to the 48MP Sony IMX586 lens.

As per earlier leaked information, the upcoming OPPO Find X3 Pro is codenamed Fussi. It is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor and a new ‘full-path color management system. The OPPO Find X3 Pro was earlier expected to feature two 50MP IMS766 image sensors from Sony. It might have a 6.7-inch display with a 1440 x 3216 pixel resolution (525ppi). OPPO’s new flagship is also expected to include a dual cell 4500mAh battery, with support for 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30-watt VOOC Air wireless charging.