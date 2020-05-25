Recently, OPPO teased the launch of its Find X2 series in India. The launch date hasn’t been revealed, but the Find X2 was spotted listed on Amazon.in.

The listing was of the OPPO Find X2 (Black color) 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Moreover, the source code of the page revealed the listing price of Rs 69,990. Hence, giving a possible hint at the price in India.

For reference, the 12GB + 256GB variant of the OPPO Find X2 costs 999 Euros (~Rs 82,645) in Europe and 5999 yuan (~Rs 63,800) in China.

The OPPO smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD + (1440×3168) 513ppi curved AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

Via: Fonearena