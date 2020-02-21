Oppo Find X2 was supposed to be launched at MWC 2020, but we all know what happened. The company has finally announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphone.

The Oppo Find X2 will be launched on March 6. The media invite doesn’t reveal a whole lot of information about the device. However, we are expecting the Oppo Watch to debut at the same event.

The handset was recently spotted on Shopee Mall selling for $1,700.

The Find X2 is said to feature a periscope super-telephoto lens that will support 60x digital zoom. Previous leaks have also claimed that the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. The duo is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Moreover, the Find X2 Pro is tipped to support for 65W fast charging. It is said to come with LPDDR5 RAM and USB 3.0 storage.