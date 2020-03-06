2020 is turning out to be the year of high refresh rates. We have seen a couple of flagship smartphone sporting a 120Hz refresh rate this year. Hence, we compare two of the latest ones. Here’s OPPO Find X2 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 comparison.

OPPO Find X2 vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Display

The OPPO Find X2 features a 6.7-inch QHD + (1440×3168) 513ppi curved AMOLED display and 5,000,000:1 contrast. The screen is claimed to reach as high as 500nit and 800nit under strong light. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate that works at QHD+ resolution.

Further, the Find X2 supports over one billion kinds of color displays, 64 times greater than the conventional 8bit screen (8bit color-depth screen supports 16.7 million colors). Moreover, it has a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It reduces the screen touch response delay down to 4.2ms.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S20 comes equipped with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. It comes with a 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution at 566 PPI and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, the handset sports a 120Hz refresh rate at 1080p. Further, it has HDR video support and comes equipped with the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Thanks to the design language, it offers a screen-to-body ratio of 88.59%.

OPPO Find X2 vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Hardware and Performance

The Find X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with the X55 5G modem and paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internals storage. The handset runs ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.0. Further, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.

The Find X2 Pro supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G with global roaming capability. At the same time, it supports 6 mode and 36 frequencies and can realize 5G + 4G dual reception, dual cards and dual standby.

The phone packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging technology called SuperVOOC 2.0. It is claimed to charge the handset fully within 38 minutes.

The Galaxy S20 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is an octa-core, 64-bit, 7nm SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The base variant comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, it is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The handset runs Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 on top. The biometrics include 2D face unlock and ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Moreover, it packs a Li-Po 4,000mAh battery. It supports 25W fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0 and Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W. Moreover, it comes with reverse wireless charging at 9W.

OPPO Find X2 vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Camera

OPPO Find X2 specs in camera include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a main 48MP Wide Angle Camera (with its Sony IMX586 sensor) with 1/2″ sensor size, f/1.7

aperture, 6P lens, and Ultra Night Mode 3.

Further, there’s a 12MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera (Sony IMX708 sensor) with 1/2.4″ sensor size, f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens, 120° field of view, 3cm macro shooting, Ultra Night Mode 3.0, and Ultra Steady Video Pro. The third lens is a 13MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5P lens, 5x hybrid zoom, up to 20x digital zoom, and Ultra Night Mode 3.0. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S20 sports a triple rear camera setup: a 12MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture + a 64MP telephoto sensor with f/2.0 aperture + a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The cameras are capable of shooting 8K UHD at 24 FPS, 4K UHD at 60 FPS, Full HD at 240 FPS and HD at 960 FPS. It supports OIS, HDR, and EIS. Further, on the front lies a 10MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

OPPO Find X2 vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Design

The OPPO Find X2 ceramic version measures 164.9mm x 74.5mm x 8.0mm and weighs 196 grams. In contrast, the glass model measures 164.9mm x 74.5mm x 8.0mm and weighs 187 grams. It is rated IP 54 and has a Z-axis motor onboard.

The Galaxy S20 dimensions are 5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches (151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm). The back panel is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and it sports an aluminum frame. The handset is rated IP 68 for water and dust resistance. It weighs 163 grams.