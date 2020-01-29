OPPO is expected to release its next flagship smartphone, Find X2 at MWC 2020. Ahead of the launch, new information regarding the device has popped up.

OPPO Vice President Shen Yiren took it to Weibo to reveal that OPPO Find X2 will support 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charging technology.

The fast charging tech was first seen on OPPO Reno Ace. The Chinese company claims it can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in under 30 minutes.

OPPO Find X2 is likely to become the world’s first smartphone powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC to feature 65W fast charging technology.

Other expected specifications of the OPPO Find X2 include a 2K resolution AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, dual selfie camera housed in a pill-shaped punch-hole display and dual-mode 5G support with SA and NSA.

The OPPO Find X2 is also tipped to come equipped with the latest 48MP image sensor, IMX689 from Sony.

Via – Gizmochina