Today, OPPO took wraps off its Find X2 series. The latest smartphone series from OPPO includes two devices, namely, Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. We’ll be talking about the vanilla variant in this post. Hence, here is OPPO Find X2 specs: Everything you need to know

OPPO Find X2 specs

Display

The OPPO Find X2 features a 6.7-inch QHD + (1440×3168) 513ppi curved AMOLED display and 5,000,000:1 contrast. The screen is claimed to reach as high as 500nit and 800nit under strong light. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the Find X2 supports over one billion kinds of color displays, 64 times greater than the conventional 8bit screen (8bit color-depth screen supports 16.7 million colors).

The company says it recognizes recognize a user’s scenario – such as scrolling through a website or playing a mobile game – and intelligently adjust (60Hz – 120Hz) to optimize power consumption based on that scenario. Moreover, it has a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It reduces the screen touch response delay down to 4.2ms.

Hardware and Performance

The Find X2 specs in hardware include the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with the X55 5G modem and paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internals storage. It runs ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.0. Further, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.

The Find X2 Pro supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G with global roaming capability. At the same time, it supports 6 mode and 36 frequencies and can realize 5G + 4G dual reception, dual cards and dual standby.

The phone packs a 4200mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging technology called SuperVOOC 2.0. It is claimed to charge the handset fully within 38 minutes.

Camera





OPPO Find X2 specs in camera include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a main 48MP Wide Angle Camera (with its Sony IMX586 sensor) with 1/2″ sensor size, f/1.7

aperture, 6P lens, and Ultra Night Mode 3.

Further, there’s a 12MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera (Sony IMX708 sensor) with 1/2.4″ sensor size, f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens, 120° field of view, 3cm macro shooting, Ultra Night Mode 3.0, and Ultra Steady Video Pro.

The third lens is a 13MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5P lens, 5x hybrid zoom, up to 20x digital zoom, and Ultra Night Mode 3.0. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter.

Design





The OPPO Find X2 ceramic version measures 164.9mm x 74.5mm x 8.0mm and weighs 196 grams. In contrast, the glass model measures 164.9mm x 74.5mm x 8.0mm and weighs 187 grams. It is rated IP 54 and has a Z-axis motor onboard.