OPPO was among the first companies to announce the arrival of Android 11 beta update for its phones. Making good on its promise, OPPO has now released the Android 11-based ColorOS 7.2 beta update for the Find X2 flagship duo, and it is now available to download for developers and early adopters.

The update brings new features such as bubble notifications, one-time app permissions, more granular notification controls, and more. And as is the case with most developer-centric beta builds, the Android 11 beta update for the OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro has a few bugs that you might want to know firsthand before installing the build.

However, the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to reveal a timeline when a stable Android 11-based ColorOS update for the OPPO Find X2 series will be released. You can read more about the known issues and download instructions on the official OPPO Developers page here.