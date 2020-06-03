OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro were launched back in March. While the smartphones went on sale in the States, they are yet to be launched in India. We are progressing towards the announcement as OPPO has revealed that it will be launching the Find X2 series at 4 PM IST on June 17 in India.

To recall, the Find X2 was spotted listed on Amazon.in recently. The listing was of the OPPO Find X2 (Black color) 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Moreover, the source code of the page revealed the listing price of Rs 69,990.

For reference, the 12GB + 256GB variant of the OPPO Find X2 costs 999 Euros (~Rs 82,645) in Europe and 5999 yuan (~Rs 63,800) in China. There is no word on their price in India yet. You can read more about the Find X2 here and about the Find X2 Pro here.