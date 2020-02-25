Oppo is all set to launch the Find X2 series on March 6. If you’ve been following Oppo, you must be aware that the Find series is all about cramming the latest-and-greatest hardware into a phone with an eye-catching design.

Last year’s Oppo Find X impressed us with its unique sliding design and the top-notch hardware. Oppo is upping the ante this year and will launch not one, but two phones – Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. Here’s what we know about the two phones so far:

Periscope camera with 60x digital zoom

The Oppo Find X2 Pro will reportedly feature a periscope-style telephoto lens that will bring 60x digital zoom capability to the table. While it is not as high as the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 100x zoom, it would still be among the best in the industry. Moreover, it is claimed to deliver better zooming performance than the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, which in itself is quite a capable phone when it comes to photography.

Oppo Find X2 is also tipped to pack the latest 48-megapixel IMX689 image sensor from Sony. Rumors circulating on Weibo suggest that the Oppo Find X2 series phones will pack quad rear cameras and dual selfie snappers.

As per an alleged online listing, the Oppo Find X2 will pack a 48-megapixel main camera assisted by 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. It will draw power from Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

High resolution 120Hz display

The screen that a 2020 true flagship should have. #OPPOFindX2 pic.twitter.com/3F8KWXclz7 — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) February 25, 2020

Oppo’s VP and President of Global Marketing, Brian Shen, tweeted earlier today that the Oppo Find X2 will feature a 3K display, which roughly translates to a 3000 x 2000 pixel resolution. Aside from the high resolution, the panel will also have a 120Hz refresh rate for extremely smooth frame transition and viewing experience.

We expect the Oppo Find X2 Pro to sport a similar pixel-dense display with a high refresh rate as well. The teaser image also suggests that the Oppo Find X2 will feature a curved display and thin bezels on all sides.

Snapdragon 865, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will be flagship phones, and are thus heavily rumored to come equipped with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. And if the trend of flagship smartphones in 2020 is any indication, Oppo will most likely pack the more efficient LPPDR5 RAM module and UFS 3.1 storage inside the Find X2 series phones.

Blazing fast charging

Oppo Find X2 Pro is said to offer support for the in-house 65W Super VOOC fast charging technology. Oppo says its charging solution can fill up a 4,000mAh battery in under 30 minutes. As of now, it is one of the most powerful charging solutions of its kind in the market.

Moreover, the phone is also said to support 30W wireless charging, which is faster than the wired charging standard supported by a lot of high-end phones out there. Additionally, the Find X2 series phones are also claimed to support reverse wireless charging as well.