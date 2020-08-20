best smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OPPO Find X2 Pro has been named “EISA Advanced Smartphone 2020-2021” by the European Image and Sound Association (EISA), a group comprising 61 of the world’s most respected consumer electronics magazines.

“OPPO’s technology-laden Find X2 Pro features a sensational design – particularly in its tactile vegan leather finish – and delivers an unrivaled day-to-day user experience. This is OPPO’s best smartphone yet, and one that stands out from the premium competition.” —— EISA.

For reference, EISA is the world’s largest independent collaboration of experts in multimedia technologies and offers a global viewpoint of the consumer electronics market.

