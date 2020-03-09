Last week, OPPO launched its flagship, the Find X2 Pro. It comes with specs and features similar to the recently launched Galaxy S20 Ultra. Further, the price tag is also similar. Hence, here is an OPPO Find X2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Specs comparison.

OPPO Find X2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Display





OPPO says it is its “clearest and brightest professional screen to date.” The OPPO Find X2 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD + (1440×3168) 513ppi curved AMOLED display and 5,000,000:1 contrast. The handset comes equipped with a screen featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it has a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It reduces the screen touch response delay down to 4.2ms.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a screen to body ratio of 89.9%. It has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels at 511 PPI. Further, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. However, the 120Hz refresh rate is limited to 1080p resolution.

OPPO Find X2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Hardware and Performance





The Find X2 Pro specs in hardware include the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with the X55 5G modem. It comes with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 internals storage. It runs ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.0. Further, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as dual stereo speakers.

The Find X2 Pro supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G with global roaming capability. At the same time, it supports 6 mode and 36 frequencies and can realize 5G + 4G dual reception, dual cards and dual standby. The phone packs a 4260mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging technology called SuperVOOC 2.0. It is claimed to charge the handset fully within 38 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with the X55 5G modem and paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internals storage. Plus, there is an option for 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage, which is expandable using a microSDXC card. It features stereo speakers as well.

It also supports both mmWave and sub-6 5G networks and runs Android 10. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, and Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W. The handset also comes with Samsung DeX support.

OPPO Find X2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera





The OPPO Find X2 Pro specs in the camera department are flagship-grade as well. It features a triple rear camera setup that consists of the 48MP wide-angle Sony IMX 689 lens with an f/1.7 aperture, 1.12μm single-pixel size, OIS, and All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF. The second lens is a 13MP periscope telephoto camera with a 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. It has an aperture of f/3.0 and OIS as well. The third sensor is a 48MP Sony IMX 586 ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 120-degree field of view and 3cm macro mode. Plus, there’s a color temperature sensor as well. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra sports a quad-camera array that contains a main 108MP f/1.8, 26mm wide-angle primary shooter, a Periscope 48 MP, f/3.6, 102mm telephoto sensor, a 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm ultrawide and a Time of Flight camera for #d sensing. This camera’s Space Zoom will give you 10X Hybrid Optic Zoom, Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X, and to top it all off, it also includes a 40MP selfie camera.

OPPO Find X2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Design





The Find X2 Pro ceramic version measures 165.2mm x 74.4mm x 8.8mm and weighs 207 grams. On the other hand, the leather variant measures 165.2mm x 74.4mm x 9.5mm and weighs 200 grams. It is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra measures 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm (6.57 x 2.99 x 0.35 in). It weighs 222 grams. Further, the phone is IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) as well.