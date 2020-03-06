OPPO Find X2 Pro is fresh out of the oven, and it packs some impressive camera hardware that also includes a periscope lens. In fact, as per DxOMark’s tests, OPPO Find X2 Pro is the best smartphone camera out there alongside the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

DxOMark has awarded the OPPO Find X2 Pro a net camera score of 124, which means it now shares the top spot with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. Notably, the OPPO flagship sits above some impressive devices such as the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.

DxOMark notes in its review that the Oppo Find X2 Pro excels at automatically locking the focus, and produces nice colours with a good dynamic range and minimal noise in photos. Furthermore, the OPPO flagship has been lauded for its image stabilisation and realistic Bokeh shots.

Source: DxOMark