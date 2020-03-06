Today, OPPO took wraps off its Find X2 series. The latest smartphone series from OPPO includes two devices, namely, Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. We’ll be talking about the Pro variant in this post. Hence, here is OPPO Find X2 Pro specs: Everything you need to know

Display

OPPO says it is its “clearest and brightest professional screen to date.” The OPPO Find X2 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD + (1440×3168) 513ppi curved AMOLED display and 5,000,000:1 contrast. The screen is claimed to reach as high as 500nit and 800nit under strong light. Further, the Find X2 Pro supports over one billion kinds of color displays, 64 times greater than the conventional 8bit screen (8bit color-depth screen supports 16.7 million colors).

The handset comes equipped with a screen featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The company says it recognizes recognize a user’s scenario – such as scrolling through a website or playing a mobile game – and intelligently adjust (60Hz – 120Hz) to optimize power consumption based on that scenario.

Moreover, it has a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It reduces the screen touch response delay down to 4.2ms. The Find X2 Pro supports Motion Clear – video enhancement and can increase the frame rate of film, television and sports broadcasts with frame rates below 30 to 60 or even 120 fps.

Hardware and Performance

The Find X2 Pro specs in hardware include the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with the X55 5G modem. It comes with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 internals storage. It runs ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.0. Further, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as dual stereo speakers.

The Find X2 Pro supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G with global roaming capability. At the same time, it supports 6 mode and 36 frequencies and can realize 5G + 4G dual reception, dual cards and dual standby.

The phone packs a 4260mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging technology called SuperVOOC 2.0. It is claimed to charge the handset fully within 38 minutes.

Camera

The OPPO Find X2 Pro specs in the camera department are flagship-grade as well. It features a triple rear camera setup that consists of the 48MP wide-angle Sony IMX 689 lens with an f/1.7 aperture, 1.12μm single-pixel size, OIS, and All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF.

The second lens is a 13MP periscope telephoto camera with a 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. It has an aperture of f/3.0 and OIS as well. The third sensor is a 48MP Sony IMX 586 ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 120-degree field of view and 3cm macro mode. Plus, there’s a color temperature sensor as well. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Find X2 Pro also supports Dual Native ISO technology, which can automatically adjust the light-sensing ability, according to different scenarios. In dim environments, it adopts “high ISO”, which makes it brighter but minimizes image noise. In bright environments, it adopts “low ISO” to increase the dynamic range and color performance. The camera system also has features like Ultra Steady Video Pro mode, Audio Zoom and more.

Design

The Find X2 Pro ceramic version measures 165.2mm x 74.4mm x 8.8mm and weighs 207 grams. On the other hand, the leather variant measures 165.2mm x 74.4mm x 9.5mm and weighs 200 grams. It is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Ceramic-edition OPPO Find X2 Pro features a new grating texture design based on high-density ceramics (composite zirconia) through the micron etching process. Moreover, the vegan leather-edition Find X2 Pro adopts top-grade PU environmentally friendly material. It is waterproof, oil-proof, and resistant to high temperatures, humidity as well as general wear-and-tear.