Amidst the cancellation of MWC 2020, several brands, including Oppo have had to put their launch events on hold. However, Oppo will be launching the Oppo Find X2 series sometime soon.

A leak of Find X2 Pro has appeared online on Weibo. It claims that the device will feature a periscope super-telephoto lens that will support 60x digital zoom. Moreover, it is claimed to deliver better performance than the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition.

As per previous leaks, the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. The two smartphones are likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Further, Oppo Find X2 Pro is slated to have support for 65W fast charging. It is said to come with LPDDR5 RAM and USB 3.0 storage.

Source: Weibo