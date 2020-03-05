Up next
While leaked renders suggested it, official teasers confirmed the periscope zoom camera on the upcoming OPPO Find X2 (or its Pro version, to be more specific).

A short video was posted on Weibo featuring a couple of seconds with the upcoming OPPO Find X2 Pro, just enough to flip it over from its back.

Everything appears to be identical to what the leaks and renders suggested, with the periscope camera clearly visible at the top.

Sadly the device is apparently turned off, so we don’t have a sense of its bezels, or lack thereof. However, we can see the slight curve to the sides, both front and back, which at least indicates the use of 2.5D glass, if not a curved display at best.

The OPPO Find X2 Pro and Find X2 will be announced tomorrow, March 6, together with the OPPO Watch Series.

Source: Weibo

