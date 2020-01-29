OPPO Find X2
OPPO is finally ready to launch a successor to the OPPO Find X flagship, and has already teased features such as a 2K 120Hz display and 65W charging. But it appears that OPPO will follow up the Find X with not just one, but two phones – Find X2 and Find X2 Pro.

OPPO Find X2 Pro, carrying the model number OPPO CPH2025, has been certified by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission of Thailand. Moreover, it has also received the mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification in India.

The certification listings don’t reveal anything concrete, but they do suggest that an official launch is on the horizon. Not much is known about the OPPO Find X2 Pro as of now, but past rumors indicate it will draw power from Snapdragon 865 and will go official in the first quarter of 2020.

Source: FoneArena

