OPPO Find X2 series is just two days away from its official launch, which means the company’s hype machinery is in full swing right now. OPPO’s latest official teaser confirms the presence of a periscope camera that will be exclusive to the Find X2 Pro, if a fresh leak is to be believed.  

The design of the triple camera module with a rectangular periscope lens at the top matches what a leaked set of live images has already revealed. Unfortunately, there is no word so far regarding the resolution of the rear cameras on the OPPO Find X2 or its Pro sibling.

Another teaser by OPPO reveals that the Find X2’s 120Hz 3K display will have an impressive 240Hz touch sampling rate. OPPO further notes that the Find X2’s display has a 67.8-degree curvature and that it will be HDR10+ certified.

