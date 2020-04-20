OPPO Find X2 Lite
OPPO Find X2 Lite has been listed on the company’s Portugal website. It supports 5G and is available in a single storage model and two color variants of Moonlight Black and Pearl White color options.

The phone features a 6.4-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, paired with 8GB of LDDR4X RAM.

The OPPO Find X2 Lite sports a quad rear camera setup: a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture + an 8MP wide-angle lens + two 2MP shooters. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. It runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top.

The phone packs a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It is claimed to charge from 3 to 50 percent in just 20 minutes.

