OPPO is apparently gearing up to add an affordable member to the Find X2 series, and it might soon debut as the Oppo Find X2 Lite. As per a juicy leak from a reliable source, the upcoming phone will pack quad rear cameras and interestingly, will offer 5G support.

The leaked images show the phone in two colours – plain black and a gradient white with shades of blue and pink. Over at the front, one can see a familiar design with a waterdrop notch. Here’s what the OPPO Find X2’s internal hardware reportedly looks like:

  • 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
  • Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
  • Quad rear cameras: 48MP primary + 8MP wide-angle + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensor
  • 32MP front camera
  • 4025mAh battery with 30W charging

The OPPO Find X2 Lite is said to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and will run the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 skin. The upcoming OPPO phone will allegedly cost €499 in Europe, but there is no information on an official launch date yet.

Source: WinFuture

