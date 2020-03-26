OPPO Find X2 Lite
OPPO recently launched its Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch the OPPO Find X2 Lite soon. The phone render has appeared online.

It showcases the phone from the front and back. However, while the leak shows the design, it doesn’t reveal anything regarding the specs of the device.

OPPO Find X2 Lite is seen sporting a quad rear camera setup with sensors aligned vertically and placed in the top-left corner. To recall, the Find X2 and X2 Pro feature a triple rear camera setup.

Further, on the front lies a waterdrop notch instead of the punch-hole one seen on the Find X2 Pro.

Source: Pricebaba

