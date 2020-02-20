The new OPPO Find X2 was supposed to be launched this Saturday, Feb 22nd, during MWC 2020. Unfortunately, MWC got canceled, and the OPPO’s event was rescheduled to take place in March. Now, it seems that not everybody got the memo, and the Find X2 has already appeared in a Vietnamese retailer.

OPPO’s new flagship has been listed at the Shopee Mall for $1,700. The device hasn’t been officially launched, but at least we have an idea of what to expect. This device is supposed to include a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 and a punch Hole selfie camera. Its triple camera includes a 48MP primary camera plus 13MP and 8MP sensors that will be able or recording videos at [email protected] as well as [email protected] and [email protected] slow-motion clips. Other specs include a base configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and a 4,065mAh battery. We have also heard that the OPPO Find X2 could include the Snapdragon 865 processor and up to 12GB RAM.

Source GSM Arena

Via Shopee Mall