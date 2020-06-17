OPPO has launched its flagship device, the Find X2 in India. For reference, the smartphone, alongside the Find X2 Pro was launched in the USA back in March.

The OPPO Find X2 is priced at Rs 64,990 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It will be made available in Ceramic Black and Ocean Green color options.

It features a 6.7-inch QHD + (1440×3168) 513ppi curved AMOLED display and 5,000,000:1 contrast. The duo is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with the X55 5G modem, and paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone packs a 4200mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging technology called SuperVOOC 2.0. It is claimed to charge the handset fully within 38 minutes.

OPPO Find X2 sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of a main 48MP Wide Angle Camera (with its Sony IMX586 sensor) with 1/2″ sensor size, f/1.7 aperture, 6P lens, and Ultra Night Mode 3. Further, there’s a 12MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera (Sony IMX708 sensor) with 1/2.4″ sensor size, f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens, 120° field of view, 3cm macro shooting, Ultra Night Mode 3.0, and Ultra Steady Video Pro. The third lens is a 13MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5P lens, 5x hybrid zoom, up to 20x digital zoom, and Ultra Night Mode 3.0. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter.

