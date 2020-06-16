OPPO Find X2 Pro specs

OPPO is all set to launch its Find X2 series in India on June 17. The company is yet to confirm the pricing of its upcoming flagship smartphones. However, ahead of the launch, a report has revealed the price of OPPO Find X2.

According to a report from Money Control, the Find X2 will retail between ₹60,000 ($789) and ₹65,000 ($855) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. For reference, the same model costs €999 (~$1,126 / ₹85,616) in Europe. Hence, India could be the cheapest place to purchase the OPPO Find X2.

It is not surprising since we saw OnePlus pulling off the same strategy with its OnePlus 8 series. Moreover, OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme phones are locally assembled in the same factory in India, which could be one of the reasons for aggressive pricing.

However, this is not the confirmed price. Hence, we suggest you to take the latest development with a pinch of salt. The OPPO Find X2 series price in India will be revealed tomorrow, June 17.

Source: Money Control

