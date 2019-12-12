The OPPO Find X (pictured above) made some considerable waves last year with its motorized pop-up camera mechanism. It allowed the manufacturer to use a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio on the device, which is still really good even by 2019 standards.

A new Find X is coming, namely the Find X2, OPPO told Pocketnow. The new model, according to discussions with OPPO, will focus on improving basically every key selling point of its predecessor.

The Find X2 will still feature a full-screen design, but this time around, OPPO will focus on increasing the refresh rate of the panel, deliver more accurate colors, and higher dynamic range.

The OPPO Find X2 will also bring some improvements in the camera department, mainly higher quality zoom, and better low-light sensitivity. This will be achieved by a custom sensor using All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF, built in partnership with Sony, based off of the Japanese company’s latest sensor.

Its battery will charge faster, not that SuperVOOC was a slouch, and software-wise there will be more ways to unlock the phone.

Expect the OPPO Find X2 in the first quarter of next year. MWC 2020 could be the venue chosen by the Chinese company, but that’s all the information we’ve managed to find out so far.