OPPO revealed the Find X at the Louvre Museum in Paris yesterday and also introduced the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, the first phone to support the company’s proprietary SuperVOOC 50-watt charging technology.

Both Find X devices share a lot in common, like the Panoramic Arc Screen with the vibrancy of AMOLED and a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The cameras, which were previewed earlier on yesterday, aren’t visible in the device’s natural state, but actually pop up through a motor mechanism when it’s needed for 15,000-dot projected facial recognition — the company says”O-Face,” and we are not kidding about the name, has a one in a million false positive rate — or photo-taking duty using the rear color-monochrome combination for enhanced color and details.

If you’re wondering about whether OPPO is bringing an Animoji-like to its Find X, it has and it’s called Omoji. Users can plaster stickers, background images and more into the scene with their persona and put composite pictures and GIFs onto social media.

OPPO’s ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo is enriched with the usual artificial intelligence benefits including Google Assistant. Did we mention this was OPPO’s first global phone?

The Find X with 256GB of storage will retail in Europe for €999 while the Automobili Lamborghini edition, replete with glass-suspended “floating” emblem, SuperVOOC and 512GB of storage, is €1,699. Further local availability, including in North America, will be determined in due time.




Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.

You May Also Like
google pixel fold foldable
Google could unveil foldable Pixel later this year, possibly alongside the Pixel 6
Reports suggest Google will launch the Pixel Fold in Q4, 2021.
Google Pixel 6 series featured images
Google Pixel 6 will have a weird CPU configuration
Reports say Google is opting for a weird CPU configuration of 2+2+4 instead of 1+3+4.
Apple Epic Fortnite not coming back to iOS anytime soon
Fortnite isn’t coming back to iOS anytime soon
Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, has confirmed on Twitter that the popular game Fortnite will not be returning to Apple’s App Store anytime soon.