How long did it take for the OPPO Find X Lamborghini Edition to sell out?

Four seconds.

That’s how long it took in China for the OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition to sell out in China when the first flash sale took place on Friday, the smartphone maker announced.

Those who had fast fingers (or a bot that knows the layout of OPPO’s purchase pages) had to pay ¥9,999 ($1,461) for the privilege of owning a phone boasting Italian design. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. You can expect gray and black markets to price these phones out even further above those levels.

No information about lot size was given, but we wouldn’t think that the company would have much stock for a prestige device in any case.

The Find X features in-display fingerprint scanning, structured light facial recognition and no display notch — the dramatic compromise was to include a motorized camera compartment that moves into view whenever it is needed.

Europe is still waiting on its first chance to grab hold of this limited edition version of the inherently interesting Find X. In China, a second flash sale has been scheduled for August 18 at 10am local time.