You may consider this comparison unfair since the best iPhone available was launched six months ago, and it doesn’t include 5G connectivity. However, it’s still always nice to compare Android devices with iPhones, just to see which device is better. Today, we will compare the new OPPO Find X2 Pro against the iPhone 11 Pro Max, just because we can.

This comparison will be only focused on specs, so you can get a better idea of which device is best for you based on what you believe will work better for you.

Design

For Apple fans, iPhones will always be better than Android devices, but maybe this device may make them change their mind, or at least doubt. We will start with the iPhone 11 Pro Max since it’s been around for the longest time. This device comes with Gorilla Glass on both front and back panels with a stainless-steel frame. This device is smaller than the OPPO Find X2 Pro with dimensions of 158 x 77.8 x 8.1mm, but its heavier weighting in at 226 grams, and you get to choose between Gold, Space Gray, Silver, and Midnight Green color options.

Its design also includes a new stovetop camera module that is more and more common in flagship devices, love It or hate it, at least it now comes with more cameras.

The OPPO Find X2 Pro only comes with Gorilla Glass 6 in its front panel, since its back gives you the option of choosing between a ceramic or leather back that also affects the device’s dimensions and weight. The Find X Pro with ceramic back weights 207g with 165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8mm dimensions. The one with a leather back is lighter at 200g and 0.7mm thicker, and its camera module is arranged vertically on the upper left side of the device’s back panel.

Display

As far as displays go, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen capable of 16m colors with an 83.7% screen-to-body ratio, and an 1242 x 2688 pixels resolution and yes, a notch to house Apple’s Face ID system. This display has 800 nit max brightness, support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 120Hz touch-sensing.

The display on the OPPO Find X 2 Pro is larger with a 6.7-inch display screen, with a 90.9% screen-to-body ratio. Its AMOLED capacitive touchscreen is capable of delivering 1.07B colors, and it also has an 1440 x 3168 resolution. It supports HDR10, DCI-P3 at 100%, it has a 120Hz refresh rate, and it has 240Hz touch-sensing with a max brightness of 800 nits. However, it also includes a punch-hole selfie camera and fewer bezels than the Apple device.

Internals

Here we are going to find huge differences, as the iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with an Apple A13 Bionic processor with just 4GB RAM and storage options that include 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. You don’t have expandable storage on either device, but at least here, you can choose which storage option is better for you, even though in 2020, 4GB RAM in a smartphone may seem lacking.

The OPPO Find X2 Pro comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB RAM, and a single 512GB storage option with no microSD card slot. Maybe the most significant difference here is because of their operating systems, since iPhones run iOS on its latest version, waiting for the launch of iOS 14 and Android devices are currently on Android 10.

Cameras

The triple camera module in the iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with three 12MP sensors; the first one has an f/1.8, 26mm wide, the second one is an f/2.0, 52mm telephoto, and the last one is an f/2.4, 13mm ultrawide. Yes, 12MP each in 2020; luckily, rumors say that the next iPhone 12 could arrive with larger sensors. Its selfie camera is another 12MP sensor f/2.2, 23mm wide.

Now, the new Find X 2 Pro arrives with a 32MP selfie wide camera with f/2.4. Its triple camera setup includes a primary 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm wide sensor with omnidirectional PDAF, and laser autofocus. Its second sensor is a 13MP periscope telephoto lens with f/3.0 aperture and an ultrawide 48MP sensor with f/2.2. However, the camera in the iPhone lets you record 2160p videos at 24, 30 or60fps and 1080p at 30, 60, 120 or 240fp, while the Find X2 Pro, just 1080p videos at 30fps.

Price

You can currently get the 64GB variant iPhone 11 Pro Max with 4GB RAM for $1,099, or go all out for the maxed version for $1,449 for the version with 512GB storage. The Find X2 Pro is $1,277.77 on Amazon right now, and the huge difference is that the Find X2 is already 5G enabled, as the iPhones will only start including this feature in their next iPhone line up.

Have you already decided which device is better? If you haven’t, you can also watch our videos to help you choose, which could be a better smartphone for you.