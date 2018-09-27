The OPPO Find X might be the first smartphone with 10GB of RAM

The OPPO Find X has come to be one of the most beautiful and creative smartphones for this 2018. It will surely turn lots of heads and be the center of attention of some groups of people. But even though it didn’t survive a durability test quite well, it might be the fastest smartphone or at least in a new version that leaves all the rest behind.

One new variant for the OPPO Find X has shown up in TENAA, China’s FCC. The certification for this new device shows a whopping 10GB of RAM that has no release date yet. It will also include 256GB of storage space, and it might be the first smartphone to include this amount of RAM. Some rumors also mention a possible 10GB RAM smartphone from Vivo, but at least this one hasn’t appeared to be officially certified. Either way, it seems that Android smartphones will start becoming even more powerful next year, while others are still celebrating 4GB of RAM in their smartphones.