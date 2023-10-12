OPPO is one of our favorite foldable smartphone makers, and the company has just announced its new Find N3 Flip for the global markets. The new smartphone OPPO packs the same vertical cover screen as its predecessor, the Find N2 Flip, but comes with an upgraded 4nm processor and a telephoto camera sensor. Here's everything you need to know about the new OPPO Find N3 Flip.

OPPO Find N3 Flip: Technical Specifications

OPPO Find N3 Flip Material Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Weight 198g Dimensions Open: 166.2mm × 75.78mm × 7.79mm; Closed: 85.54mm x 75.78mm × 16.45mm Cover display 3.26-inch AMOLED, 720 × 382 resolution, 17:9 aspect ratio, 900 nits (peak) Interior display 6.8-inch AMOLED with LTPO, 2520 × 1080 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, 1600nits (peak) SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Battery 4300 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13 Front camera 32MP Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Colors Cream Gold, Misty Pink, Sleek Black Charge speed 44W SUPERVOOC Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face unlock GPU ARM Immortalis-G715 MC11 Main Camera 50MP, f/1.8 Wide-Angle Camera 48MP, f/2.2 Telephoto 32MP, f/2.0

Taking a look at the design, you'll notice that the Find N3 Flip maintains a similar design to its predecessor, but there are a few subtle changes. The edges now feature slight curves for a more comfortable in-hand feel, while the vertical screen has been left unchanged. A noteworthy update is the camera setup next to the cover display, which is now a distinct module housing the phone's primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto shooter – a first for a clamshell-style foldable phone.

Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

Another standout feature is the inclusion of the Alert Slider, borrowed from OnePlus, in the Find N3 Flip. Like other high-end OnePlus smartphones, this Alert Slider allows users to switch between ring, silent, and vibrate modes easily. Additionally, the hinge has seen improvements, making it more robust and durable. Moreover, the Find N3 Flip now boasts an IPX4 water rating, providing resistance to occasional water splashes — dunking your phone in water is still a no-no.

Taking a look at the displays, OPPO says the Find N3 Flip features a vertical cover screen — unlike its rivals Motorola Razr+ (2023) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 — because the company prioritized having a high-quality camera setup over having a wide cover display. Additionally, the phone comes with hundreds of optimized mini-apps tailored for the 3.26-inch AMOLED cover screen. Unfolding the phone reveals the big 6.8-inch display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 1440Hz PWM dimming for eye protection. The crease is also less prominent this time around, and the phone still folds without any gap, thanks to the new hinge.

Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

OPPO is making bold claims about the Find N3 Flip's cameras. The company says the 50MP main sensor is a flagship-level sensor, which captures more light and sharper shots compared to its competitors. This main camera sensor comes with an f/2.2 lens, OIS, and a 14mm equivalent focal length. Alongside the main camera, there's a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP telephoto lens that enables 2x optical zoom and portrait mode photography.

Taking a look at the internals, the Find N3 Flip is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 SoC, which is a 4nm node process chipset. Handling the graphics is the ARM Immortalis-G715 MC11 GPU, and the phone offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone itself runs on Android 13 out of the box. As for the battery, you'll find a 4300mAh cell inside that supports 44W SuperVOOC fast charging. OPPO claims that the phone can charge from 0% to 58% in just 30 minutes.

There's no word on the pricing and availability just yet, but it is unlikely to launch in the US. The phone should come to Europe and Asia pretty soon and we will update this page as and when we learn more. The OPPO Find N3 Flip will be available in three colors: Cream Gold, Misty Pink, and Sleek Black.