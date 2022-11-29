If the leaks about OPPO's upcoming foldable are true, Samsung could face some real competition in the foldable market from the upcoming Find N2.

When you think about foldables, probably the only name that comes to your mind is the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold that's currently available (in this case, it would be the Galaxy Z Fold 4). While the market has a number of players, such as HONOR with its Magic Vs and OPPO with its Find N, it's been dominated by Samsung for the past few years.

In fact, the only reason you (probably) think of the Galaxy Z Fold is because it's currently the only foldable you can buy right now. HONOR Magic Vs, OPPO Find N, and Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 are all China-exclusive for now. While currently, there's no evidence that OPPO will bring its next foldable — the OPPO Find N2 — to the global markets, but if it does, it seems that it will give the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a run for its money. Here's why:

OPPO Find N2: Everything we know so far

A lot of information about OPPO's next-generation tablet-style foldable has leaked in the past few weeks. Here's everything we know about the OPPO Find N2 so far (GizmoChina via Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station):

Display and Design

According to the leaks, the OPPO Find N2 will feature similar displays as the last year's Find N. This means we'll see a 7.1-inch foldable AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate on the inner side and a 5.54-inch AMOLED display (cover display) with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The aspect ratio and resolutions are likely to be the same as the last year's foldable. Similarly to last year's Find N, there will not be a gap between the foldable displays. It is, however, worth noting that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a noticeable gap.

Some rumors claim that the OPPO Find N2 will be lighter compared to the Find N — and significantly lighter compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 — weighing only 237 grams. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 weighs 263 grams. This will purportedly be due to the use of glass and leather materials for the Find N2's back, which will not only result in a lower weight but a more premium feel as well. The foldable may be offered in black, white, and green color options.

Cameras

Now, this is where things get interesting. According to the leaks, the OPPO Find N2 will feature a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto lens. While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also features a 50MP primary sensor, it only features a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens.

Coupled with OPPO's own MariSilicon X image signal processor (ISP) and Hasselblad optimizations, the OPPO Find N2 could give the Galaxy Z Fold 4 tough competition in the camera department as well. We're impressed with the performance of MariSilicon X ISP on the OPPO Find X5 Pro, and we can't wait to see the improvements the next-generation ISP brings.

And not only the rear camera hardware, but the OPPO Find N2 will also feature better selfie cameras as well. According to Digital Chat Station, the OPPO Find N2 will be equipped with 32MP front-facing cameras on both the inner and the cover display. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 10MP sensor on the cover display and a 4MP under-display sensor on the foldable screen — which is not exactly impressive.

Battery, Charging, and Processor

Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the OPPO Find N2 will reportedly feature a slightly bigger 4,520 mAh battery (the Fold 4 features a 4,400 mAh cell). Along with a larger cell, the Find N2 will also feature faster wired charging at 66W compared to 25W on the Fold 4. With the same Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset as the Fold 4, we expect the Find N2 to have a similar performance.

OPPO is expected to launch the Find N2 at the INNO Day 2022 event in China in mid-December. However, there has not yet been any official announcement from the company regarding the event just yet. Stay tuned to Pocketnow, where we will be bringing you the latest news and updates on the OPPO Find N2. In the meantime, let us know what you think about the leaked OPPO Find N2 specs in the comments section below!