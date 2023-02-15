In this article, we will provide you with all the information you need to know about the Find N2 Flip, OPPO's competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

OPPO's Find N2 Flip is the latest addition to the foldable smartphone market. This clamshell-style foldable smartphone, which was first released in China last year, is now making its way to the global market. With a big cover display and high-end specs such as the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, a big battery, and an excellent camera system, the OPPO Find N2 Flip is set to give tough competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. In this article, we will take a closer look at the OPPO Find N2 Flip, including its price, specs, features, and everything else that you need to know about the device.

Price, Colors, and Availability

The OPPO Find N2 Flip will be available in two colors: Astral Black and Moonlit Purple. Customers can place their pre-orders for the device starting today. The price for the foldable varies across different regions, with the base price set at £849 in the UK, €1,099 in France and Portugal, and €1,049 in Spain. However, customers in select countries and carriers can avail of an exclusive early bird discount, lowering the price to €999.

Technical Specifications

Category OPPO Find N2 Flip Build Gorilla Glass 5

Metal body Dimensions Open : 166.2mm × 75.2mm × 7.45mm

: 166.2mm × 75.2mm × 7.45mm Closed: 5.5mm x 75.2mm × 16.02mm Weight 191 grams Cover Display 3.26-inch AMOLED, 720 × 382, 900 nits peak brightness Main Display 6.8-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2520 × 1080, HDR10+, 1600 nits peak brightness Processor CPU : MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ 1x Cortex-X2 at 3.2GHz 3x Cortex-A710 at 2.85GHz 4x Cortex-A510 at 1.8GHz

: MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ GPU: ARM Mali-G710 MC10 Memory & Storage Memory: 8GB (LPDDR5)

8GB (LPDDR5) Storage: 256GB (UFS 3.1)

256GB (UFS 3.1) No SD Card Slot Rear Cameras Primary : 50 MP, Sony IMX890, f/1.8, wide, OIS

: 50 MP, Sony IMX890, f/1.8, wide, OIS Ultra-wide: 8 MP, Sony IMX355, f/2.2 Front Camera 32MP, Sony IMX709 RGBW, f/2.4 Unlock Methods Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C, No 3.5mm Headphone Jack Battery 4,300 mAh Charging 44W Operating System ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13 Colors Astral Black, Moonlit Purple Starting Price UK : £849

: £849 France and Portugal : €1,099

: €1,099 Spain: €1,049

Build and Design

The OPPO Find N2 Flip features a typical clamshell-style foldable design with a display that folds and unfolds around the horizontal hinge. The device boasts a sandstone-like fingerprint-resistant glass finish, while the sides feature a polished aluminum finish that gives it a premium look and feel. The hinge, with its unique micro-etched wave pattern, adds a subtle touch of elegance to the design. Weighing in at a mere 191 grams and measuring a slim 7.45mm in thickness when open, the Find N2 Flip is impressively lightweight and pocketable.

Going around the phone, you will notice that the Find N2 Flip features a dual-camera setup along with a huge cover display on the front. Volume rockers and power button located on the right-hand side, while the bottom of the device houses a SIM card tray, USB-C port, and speaker grills. Once unfolded, the OPPO Find N2 Flip seamlessly transforms into a standard device. And while we're on the topic of folding and unfolding, let's take a closer look at the hinge.

The hinge, OPPO claims, features a New Generation Flexion Hinge technology that cooperates with the main display, creating a durable folding screen with a subtle crease. This hinge is more compact than ever, allowing for a larger cover screen and a higher-capacity, faster-charging battery. The Find N2 Flip is certified to withstand over 400,000 folds and unfolds, making it a resilient and durable foldable smartphone.

Display

As we have seen, the OPPO Find N2 Flip features a classic clamshell-style design with a front-facing cover display and a foldable primary screen inside. In fact, the Find N2 features the largest cover screen of any flip phone available. Measuring at 3.26-inches, OPPO says the huge cover screen makes everything easier to do. You can use to view notifications and do a lot more (more on this down below). Talking about technical specifications, this cover screen features a resolution of 720 × 382 and can even go up to 900 nits allowing you to view the content in bright daylight as well.

Unfolding the smartphone will reveal its stunning 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display with resolution of 2520 × 1080 pixels and support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. This display can also go up to 1,600 nits, allowing you to see the content in broad daylight. Moreover, the display comes with an advanced Anti-Reflection film for improved viewability.

While the crease in the middle of the screen is still present, OPPO has minimized its visibility with a hinge mechanism. It is also worth noting that Find N2 Flip's cover screen can also serve as a viewfinder for selfies taken with the primary or ultra-wide cameras on the back, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Performance and Software Features

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is not short on specs as well. This flip smartphone is powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000+ chipset, which directly competes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Dimensity 9000+ features one Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3.2GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.85GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. Coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, the OPPO Find N2 Flip will be able to handle all the day-to-day tasks with ease.

In addition to this, the OPPO Find N2 features the company's own MariSilicon X Imaging NPU for handling all the ISP tasks. This 6nm based chipset can perform up to 18 tera operations per second for AI Noise Reduction and smooth 4K HDR capture. The smartphone runs on ColorsOS 13, based on Android 13, out of the box. OPPO has included a slew of innovative features that enhance the utility of the vertical cover display.

Not only does the vertical cover screen allow you to take selfies or check notifications, but you can also perform a lot of tasks right from this display to get the work done without even unfolding the smartphone. You can quickly reply to messages, toggle settings, check weather, record a voice note, and even answer a call from the cover display itself. Additionally, the cover display supports Always-On mode, which makes it easy to check the time, pending notifications, and the phone's battery status with just a quick glance.

Camera

Coming to the camera system of the OPPO Find N2 Flip, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup next to the vertical cover screen and a punch-hole selfie camera in the foldable display. The rear camera module boasts a 50MP IMX890 sensor with OIS and f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. The front-facing camera packs a 32MP IMX709 sensor with f/2.4 aperture and auto-focus.

Thanks to the partnership between OPPO and OnePlus, the Find N2 Flip also benefits from the Hasselblad collaboration. The Find N2 Flip features Hasselblad Professional Mode as well as HNCS for Mobile — which simply means more natural and accurate colors when shooting in RAW. We are currently putting the camera of the OPPO Find N2 Flip through its paces, so keep an eye out for our in-depth review!

Battery

The OPPO Find N2 Flip features a huge 4,300 mAh battery. This battery is much bigger than the battery found on its competitor foldable smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and even Moto Razr (2022). Coupled with the optimizations of MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, this chipset should deliver excellent battery life — well, at least in theory. We will have to conduct more tests to claim anything about the battery of the Find N2 Flip.

With support for 44W wired SuperVOOC charging, the OPPO Find N2 Flip takes the crown for the fastest charging of any flip-foldable smartphone. Thanks to the fast charging technology, OPPO says the N2 Flip can go from 0-50% in just 23 minutes, and to 100% within one hour. The foldable, however, does not offer wireless charging. Nonetheless, thanks to the fast wired charging, you'll be able to power up your phone quickly and get back to your day-to-day activities without interruption.