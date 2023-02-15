Here's how the newly announced OPPO Find N2 Flip vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs HUAWEI P50 Pocket and Motorola Razr (2022) compare against one another

OPPO today announced the Find N2 Flip foldable flagship, which is among the few rare foldable flip phones to arrive in markets outside of Asia. It’s joining the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket, and the Motorola Razr 2022 – devices that aren’t widely available on the western markets, and often cost more than existing options.

In this guide, we’ll compare the newly revealed OPPO Find N2 Flip against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket, and the Motorola Razr 2022. We’ll take a closer look at the design differences, display and hinge technologies, as well as the hardware that’s powering them and their batteries.

You might also be interested in our best foldable smartphones guide

Price & Availability

The OPPO Find N2 Flip significantly undercuts existing flip foldable smartphones, especially in the UK. The Find N2 is available for £849 (the equivalent of about ~$1,040 USD). The device will retail for €1,099 in France and Portugal, and €1,049 in Spain. We already know that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available – and if the reports are to be believed, it’s selling well, too – starting at $999.99 in the US.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket is only available in select markets, including Europe, starting at £1,130, the equivalent of around $1,360 USD. The Motorola Razr (2022) is only available in select regions, including the UK, where it starts at £949.99, or about $1,150.

OPPO appears to be the new lowest-priced foldable flagship, trying to compete with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 – in terms of price, features, and form factor. While the other two flagships are close in features and form factor, they cost more, but we’ll dive deeper into their respective categories.

Device Price (USD) Price (GBP) OPPO Find N2 Flip ~$1,040 (Unavailable in US) From £849 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 From $999.99 From £999.00 HUAWEI P50 Pocket ~$1,360 (Unavailable in US) £1,130 Motorola Razr (2022) ~$1,150 (Unavailable in US) £949.99

Technical Specifications

Category OPPO Find N2 Flip Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 HUAWEI P50 Pocket Motorola Razr (2022) Operating System Android 13, ColorOS 13 Android 13, One UI 5.1 HarmonyOS 2.0 / EMUI 12 Android 13 Folded Dimensions 85.5 x 75.2 x 16 mm 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 mm 86.5 x 79.8 x 17 mm Unfolded Dimensions 166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm 170 x 75.5 x 7.2 mm 167.0 x 79.8 x 7.6 mm Weight 6.74 oz (191 g) 6.59 oz (187 g) 6.70 oz (190 g) 7.05 oz (200 g) Main Display 6.8-inch AMOLED

1080 x 2520

120Hz

21:9 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

2,640 x 1,080

120Hz

22:9 6.9-inch OLED

1188 x 2790

120Hz

21:9 6.7-inch AMOLED

1080 x 2400

Up to 144Hz

20:9 Cover Display 3.26-inch AMOLED

382 x 720 1.9-inch Super AMOLED

512 x 260 1.04-inch OLED

340 x 340 2.7-inch AMOLED

573 x 800 Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Snapdragon 888 4G Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Memory 8GB / 12GB / 16GB 8GB 8GB / 12GB 8GB / 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB 256GB / 512GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Rear Camera Primary: 50MP

f/1.8

PDAF Ultrawide: 8MP

f/2.2

FOV: 112-degree Primary: 12MP

ƒ/1.8

1.8μ

Dual Pixel AF, OIS Ultrawide: 12MP

ƒ/2.2

1.12μ

FOV: 123-degree Primary: 40MP

f/1.8

PDAF, Laser AF Ultrawide: 12MP

f/2.2

FOV: 120-degree Wide: 32MP

f/1.8 Primary: 50MP

f/1.8

PDAF, OIS Ultrawide: 13MP

f/2.2

FOV: 120-degree Front Camera 32MP

f/2.4 10MP

ƒ/2.4

1.22μ 10MP

f/2.2 32MP

f/2.4 Security Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, MST, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB Type-C USB Type-C USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio Stereo Speakers Stereo Speakers Stereo Speakers Stereo Speakers Battery 4,300 mAh

44W wired fast charging 3,700 mAh

25W wired charging (advertised: 0-50% in 30 minutes)

Fast wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging 4,000 mAh

40W wired

5W reverse wireless charging 3,500 mAh

30W wired Water Resistance None IPX8 (Water resistant) None None Materials Glass, plastic, and aluminium Glass, plastic, and aluminium Glass, plastic, and aluminium Glass, plastic, and aluminium Release Date December 15, 2022 August 26, 2022 December 23, 2021 August 11, 2022

Design

3 Images

Close

The four foldable flip phones all feature a similar design language, although they execute it differently. For instance, the Find N2 Flip and P50 Pocket have no gap when folded, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr do. The gap could be an issue for some, as small objects, including coins and other items could get within the plastic displays, causing hundreds of dollars worth of damage, not to mention the scratches that could make using the device inconvenient.

Due to the difference in execution and hinge designs on the four devices, the displays also have less visible and noticeable creases, enhancing the experience across all smartphones. The OPPO, HUAWEI, and Motorola all have a minimal crease. Samsung’s on-display crease is still visible on the Z Flip 4, but it’s less prominent compared to the Flip 3, although it’s still clearly visible.

The manufacturers have also taken a different approach when designing the front display area. Some devices have larger displays than others, and some focus more on aesthetics more than others, making the display part of the design, instead of a functional part of the hardware itself – although all four devices have great functionality, enabling taking selfies, checking notifications, and answering calls.

Display

4 Images

Close

The display crease is barely visible on the new OPPO Find N2 Flip, and it’s far more prominent and noticeable on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, even when the screen is turned off. The Motorola and HUAWEI also have barely visible creases running across the middle of the screen, making them look and feel better in hand.

When it comes to the primary displays, the four devices pack similar technologies and sizes. The HUAWEI P50 Pocket boasts the largest OLED panel at 6.9-inches, followed by the OPPO Find N2 Flip with its 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Moto Razr with 6.7-inch panels. All devices have 120Hz refresh rate, except the Razr, which goes up to 144Hz.

The cover display is a slightly different story. The OPPO Find N2 Flip houses a large 3.26-inch AMOLED panel, followed by the Motorola Razr with a 2.7-inch display. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs a 1.9-inch AMOLED panel, while the HUAWEI P50 Pocket has a fairly small 1.04-inch OLED panel. When it comes to features, all four devices share similar functionalities, enabling previewing selfies before they’re captured, the ability to view notifications, and the option to answer/reject calls.

There are a few more features built into these devices, but some are dependent on the operating system and the ecosystem of their respective manufacturers.

Camera

The camera department is an area where there are few differences between these four devices, at least regarding the number of sensors they each pack. All three devices have a primary wide angle, and an ultrawide sensor. HUAWEI’s P50 Pocket packs an additional wide sensor to improve the image quality, making it one of the best out of the bunch.

2 Images

Close

The Find N2 Flip has a 50MP primary and 8MP ultrawide, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs a 12MP primary, and 12MP ultrawide. The P50 Pocket comes with a 40MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 32MP wide sensor, while the Motorola Razr packs a 50MP primary, and 13MP ultrawide. OPPO, Samsung, and HUAWEI are some of the best camera smartphone companies, and they take excellent photos day and night.

The Motorola Razr is slightly behind, although it’s more than capable of taking beautiful photos, without any editing. Still, it can struggle to compete when compared against the competition in low-light and night photography.

Performance

The new OPPO Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, coupled with 8/12/16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and have 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The HUAWEI P50 Pocket might show some signs of its age, and it’s powered by the Snapdragon 888 4G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of memory and up to 512GB of storage. Despite its age, the P50 Pocket still holds up today, and it’s a fast-performing device.

Source: GadgetMatch

The Dimensity 9000+ chip is competitive and offers similar performance to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. However, the Snapdragon variant is known to be the industry leader in performance. We’ll have to test it and see it ourselves in terms of real use cases, but we’re certain that multitasking and graphics-intensive games will play well, without any major issues on the OPPO Find N2. All four of these devices are more than capable of long-gaming sessions, and performance is unlikely to be an issue.

In terms of software, Samsung is the winner here. The company has become the fastest manufacturer to update its high-end devices, and it’s been quick at providing Android 13 updates and security patches to its premium devices.

OPPO has become better over the years. The company has also pledged to commit to four OS upgrades and five years of security updates for select devices, making it an appealing alternative for those wanting to stay updated.

Battery

The OPPO Find N2 Flip packs a 4,300 mAh battery, and 44W fast wired charging. OPPO undercut the Galaxy Z Flip 4 by more than £150 in the UK, which means the company had to make some sacrifices, such as removing the option to offer wireless charging. While the lower price might be enough for many to consider this over the Galaxy, it could be a deal breaker for some.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs a smaller 3,700 mAh battery, and only supports 25W wired charging. Fortunately, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are both supported. The HUAWEI P50 Pocket has a 4,000 mAh cell inside with 40W wired charging. The Motorola Razr has a 3,500 mAh battery, supporting up to 30W wired charging. Both devices lack wireless charging support.

Which one should you buy?

When it comes to availability, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 easily wins. It’s available in nearly every market and is one of the best foldable flip smartphones in 2023. However, the new OPPO Find N2 Flip is a great competitor, offering most of the same features and functionality at a significantly lower price tag. There are a few shortcomings and sacrifices, but if you can look past the durability rating and the wireless charging options, there aren’t many drawbacks. The OPPO Find N2 is a true alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and it has a beautiful crease-less display, a large cover screen, a great camera setup, and fast wired charging.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket is an elegant, well-crafted device, and while it has a lot going for it, it’s high price and fashion-focused design might not be everyone’s cup of tea. It has the specs and the hardware, but the lack of availability makes it hard to consider in 2023.

The Motorola Razr (2022) is an excellent refinement over the company's previous generation, showing that Motorola is listening to feedback. The company addressed most of the previous generations’ shortcomings and made a device that we’d happily recommend, only if it was widely available worldwide. The Razr has a competitive price, and while it might not have the best camera setup out of these foldables and the best software support, it’s on the right path, and could be a great alternative.