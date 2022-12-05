The OPPO Find N2 Flip could give the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 fierce competition if the leaks are to be believed.

OPPO is rumored to announce its second generation of foldables at the INNO DAY 2022 event later this month. While the company is yet to reveal anything officially, reports claim that the company is not only going to launch the successor of the Find N, called the Find N2, but they also claim that OPPO is all set to step foot in the clamshell-style foldable market. OPPO has been rumored to be working on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 competitor behind the scenes, and we could see it really soon.

A hands-on video with the device, which will reportedly be called OPPO Find N2 Flip, and its official renders have leaked online. Popular leaker Ice universe not only corroborates the leaks, but also adds that OPPO will launch this foldable in the global markets. In this article, let's see how the leaked specs of the OPPO Find N2 Flip stack up against the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and whether it will be able to offer consumers a viable alternative to Samsung's popular foldable phone.

OPPO Find N2 Flip: Everything we know so far

The renders reveal the outer panel of the Find N2 Flip, showcasing its cover display, dual rear cameras, and more. Here's everything we know about the OPPO Find N2, including its specifications, features, and design, so far (via Weibo and Twitter):

Display and Design

Overall, the Find N2 Flip is expected to feature a similar design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with flat edges, dual rear cameras, a cover display on the outer side, and a screen that folds around the horizontal hinge. The leaked renders also suggest that there will be an LED flash module below the camera sensors. The MariSilicon branding will appear in the bottom left corner, below the LED flash. In addition, the image shows the foldable phone's volume keys will be on the left, and the power button will be on the right, which will also double as a fingerprint scanner.

Opening up the smartphone will reveal the foldable's 6.8-inch display. This display will feature a 2520×1080-pixel resolution and support up to a 120Hz refresh rate. As for the front camera, it will be housed in the hole-punch cutout present at the top center. It is, however, worth noting that there will not be a gap between the foldable displays. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 however, has a small gap between its two displays when folded.

Coming to the cover display, this is one of the areas where the Find N2 Flip will leave the Galaxy Z Flip 4 behind. The Find N2 Flip is rumored to have a large 3.26-inch display on the cover, as opposed to Galaxy Z Flip 4's 1.9-inch. In fact, the cover display will be larger than the Moto Razr 2022's cover screen, which measures 2.7 inches. OPPO is also expected to offer plenty of customization options and features for the large cover screen.

Cameras

Now, this is where things start getting even more interesting. According to the leaks, the OPPO Find N2 Flip will feature a dual-camera setup which will include a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

With OPPO's own MariSilicon X image signal processor (ISP) and Hasselblad optimizations, the OPPO Find N2 Flip could give the Galaxy Z Flip 4 tough competition in the camera department as well. We're impressed with the performance of MariSilicon X ISP on the OPPO Find X5 Pro, and we can't wait to see the improvements the next-generation ISP brings.

Furthermore, the OPPO Find N2 Flip is also said to have a better front-facing camera than the Galaxy Z Flip 4. A tipster on Weibo claims that the OPPO Find N2 Flip will have a 32MP front-facing camera while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers only a 10MP selfie camera.

Battery, Charging, and Processor

Compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the OPPO Find N2 Flip will reportedly feature a much bigger 4,420 mAh battery (the Flip 4 only features a 3,700 mAh cell). Along with a larger cell, the Find N2 will also feature faster wired charging at 44W compared to 25W on the Flip 4.

The smartphone will reportedly be powered by MediaTek's recently introduced flagship Dimensity 9200 chipset. This chipset, in theory, should provide the same level of performance (if not better) as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Lastly, according to the rumors, the OPPO Find N2 Flip will feature up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage and run on Android 13 out of the box.

OPPO is expected to launch the Find N2 Flip at the INNO Day 2022 event in China in mid-December. However, there's no information on when/if the company will launch this smartphone in the global market. Stay tuned to Pocketnow, where we will be bringing you the latest news and updates on OPPO's latest foldable smartphone.

In the meantime, let us know what you think about the leaked OPPO Find N2 Flip specs in the comments section below!