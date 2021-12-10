This is the upcoming foldable OPPO Find N

OPPO is all set to foray into a new product category next week. The company is hosting its INNO DAY 2021 event on December 14 and 15, wherein the company is expected to reveal its new AR smart glasses, its first NPU chip, and retractable camera. However, the limelight of the event will be OPPO's first foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N. OPPO has officially revealed that it will launch Find N next week, and now ahead of the debut, Twitter leaker evleaks has shared images of the upcoming OPPO foldable.

According to the images shared, OPPO Find N will share the same design language as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with one external display and one inner-folding display. However, OPPO's foldable smartphone appears to be a bit smaller than Samsung's counterpart. The images also show that the foldable will be equipped with a triple camera setup which will feature a 50MP primary lens. The external display will feature what appears to be an in-display punch hole selfie camera.

The images also show off the two colors we can expect the Find N to be available in black and a tint of silvery white. The company has already revealed the Find N will "perhaps" feature the "best hinge" of all foldable. OPPO also claims to have solved the "crease" problem of the foldable displays.

Unfortunately, evleaks hasn't shared any other specifications of the device. But the previous rumors have revealed that OPPO Find N won't be short of flagship-level internals. The foldable could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, even though Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has been made available. The smartphone will run on the latest ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. Moreover, the smartphone will reportedly have a 4,500mAh battery inside with support for 65W fast charging technology, something that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 lacks.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer as OPPO is set to unveil the Find N at the INNO DAY 2021 event, which is just a few days away now. What are your expectations from the OPPO Find N? Let us know in the comments section below!