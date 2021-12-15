OPPO Find N foldable official, takes on Galaxy Fold 3, Mate X2, and the gang

OPPO just launched its first foldable flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find N, on the second day of OPPO INNO Day 2021 event. OPPO spent the last four years on research and development, and it took the company six generations of prototypes to finally release an official device publicly. The OPPO Find N brings a similar form factor to the market, offering unique features to fit the foldable form factor when opened and when closed shut.

OPPO also announced its first smart aR Air Glasses yesterday, as well as its own first MariSilicon X Imaging NPU.

OPPO Find N Specifications

Category OPPO Find N Release Date December 15 2021 Unfolded Dimensions 5.22 x 2.87 x 0.63 inches (132.6 x 73 x 15.9 mm) Weight 9.7 oz (275 g) Operating System ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 Inner Display 7.1-inches, 1792 x 1920, 8.4:9, AMOLED, 1-120Hz, Outer Display 5.49-inches, 1972 x 988, 18:9, AMOLED, 60Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memory and Storage 8/256GB, 12/512GB, LPDDR5 Expandable Storage N/A Rear Camera 1 50MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture, Sony IMX766 Rear Camera 2 16MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Sony IMX481 Rear Camera 3 13MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, Samsung S5K3M5 Front Camera (Inner Display) 32MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, Sony IMX615 Front Camera (Outer Display) 32MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, Sony IMX615 Security Face Unlock and Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC Ports USB-C Battery 4,500mAh, 33W wired, 15W AIRVOOC and Qi Wireless, 10W Reverse wireless Water Resistance N/A Materials Casing Material Colors Purple, White, Black Price N/A

Display

The OPPO Find N uses a landscape ratio for the inner display to make better use out of the 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch AMOLED display for the outside. The inner display uses an 8.4:9 aspect ratio that unfolds directly into landscape mode, so users can watch videos, play games or read books without any additional steps of rotating the device into the right orientation. When folded, the device uses the traditional 18:9 aspect ratio, and OPPO says that its completely usable with just one hand.

The Flexion Hinge, as OPPO calls it, contains 136 components with precision up to 0.01 mm, ensuring that the hinge works as smoothly as the joints in the human body. According to OPPO, the device itself has a minimal crease, which is 80% less noticeable than other devices. Thanks to the hinge mechanism, the display can fold completely flat without significant gaps in the middle.

Performance

The OPPO Find N is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM, depending on whether you go for the built-in 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. When it comes to endurance, the device is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, which also supports 33W fast wired charging, and 15W wireless charging via AIRVOOC and Qi. Oppo promises that 33W wired charging can juice up the device from 0-55% in just 30 minutes, and a 100% charge takes only just 70 minutes. The Find N also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

Hinge mechanism

The OPPO Find N has a FlexForm Mode, that lets the device stay unfolded at any angle between 50-120 degrees. The software has also received a number of features that take advantage of the folding display, and the FlexForm Mode allows users to adapt the device to a wide range of usage scenarios, such as in Music, Notes, and Camera apps. For example, the device can serve as its own tripod, allowing the user to record a 4K HD time-lapse while having different controls on the other side of the display.

The inner display comes with a 12-layer Serene Display that offers great durability and overall excellent protection. It includes a 0.03mm layer of Flexion UTG (ultra-thin glass), compared to 0.6mm on regular smartphones. The display has been folded over 200,000 times, and it also has 1-120Hz variable refresh rate for a smoother experience.

Software

The OPPO Find N comes with ColorOS 12 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 11. The software experience has been further optimized to accommodate the larger 7.1-inch inner display and optimize certain apps to take advantage of the more screen real estate. The device uses the new gesture style navigation system, and users can still find the split-screen features, split keyboard, and many more.

OPPO Find N Availability

The OPPO Find N foldable flagship smartphone will become available in China from December 23, 2021. The device will be available in Black, White and Purple color options. Unfortunately, OPPO didn’t share any information about pricing, or whether the device will make it to other regions outside of China.