The OPPO F9 looks like the vivo X23 looks like the OnePlus 6T

OPPO, vivo and OnePlus share some sort of relationship as they’re all major positions held by BBK Electronics in China. The one way we could tell that the trio have been seeing each other has been with certain phones from one brand looking much alike to certain phones on a different brand.

For example, Vietnam is now seeing the launch of the OPPO F9, a phone with a 6.3-inch full HD display covering 90.8 percent of the fascia and a “teardrop” notch to fit in a 25-megapixel HDR selfie camera. The F9 also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensing and comes in red, blue and purple colors. Other specs, which are perhaps less important for a mid-range phone, can be seen above. But the important update on this story is that pre-orders are currently up for 7,690,000₫ or about $330 with shipments starting August 24.

While many have pointed out the prior link we’ve seen with the OPPO R15 matching up closely with the OnePlus 6, we don’t have any evidence that OnePlus will fall in lockstep with this design just yet. However, we do have some sort of evidence of the vivo X23 taking the F9’s cues as seen on Weibo.

Discussion on the linked thread has not really put up the possibility that what’s being seen could just be the F9, but whatever is the case, we do know that the vivo brand plays more strictly within China, so we’ll have to see about a corresponding launch soon.