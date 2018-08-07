OPPO is taking the F9 Pro (and F9) seriously, judging by all the hype it is creating. It’s not the first time the OPPO F9 Pro is teased by the manufacturer. This time around, however, we’re treated to a video showing off the phone from every angle.

We can see that minuscule notch that only seems to house the front-facing camera. After all, this is a Selfie Expert. The earpiece seems to have been moved to the almost inexistent top bezel, to free up as much space as possible.

Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, and “more” seem to be the color options in which the OPPO F9 Pro will be available in. OPPO is fond of the “timeless gradient design” which reminds us of the good old HTC Touch Diamond (and OPPO Mirror 5).

The “waterdrop screen” is also mentioned (though we’re still not sure what the marketing department is after with the moniker), alongside dual cameras on the back. And, of course, VOOC Flash Charging should offer two-hours or talk time after a five-minute charge.

We can also spot a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom next to the bottom bezel (chin), USB Type-C port, fingerprint scanner on the back, and what appears to be a single LED flash offset to the right of the dual-camera setup.

The OPPO F9 Pro and F9 models should be launched really soon, if the amount of teasers the company is throwing at us is of any indication.