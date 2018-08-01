OPPO F9 Pro with minuscule notch and VOOC Flash Charging teased

Remember that OPPO F9 the company was teasing with “waterdrop screen” and a minuscule notch? It happened a couple of days ago, and in India. India is where the current teaser originates from too. This time we’re looking at the OPPO F9 Pro, as teased (leaked) by the manufacturer.

As you can see, the notch is rather small, and judging by the shape of it, this is what the “waterdrop screen” probably meant. Alongside the looks of the upcoming OPPO F9 Pro, the Chinese phone-maker also revealed one of its main features: VOOC flash charging, capable of charging enough juice over five minutes to last you for two-hours of talk time.

Despite the small notch at the top, and the rather clean bottom, there’s still a bezel down below. No buttons are seen so navigation will probably be on-screen. It is still unclear when exactly the OPPO F9 Pro will officially be unveiled, or whether it will launch together with the F9. It is also unclear whether this is an India-only device, or maybe it will benefit from a wider availability. “Coming soon” will have to suffice for now.