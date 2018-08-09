The OPPO F9 has been both heavily teased by the company itself, and leaked with all of its specs exposed. The F9 Pro wasn’t an exception either. Now that we know what to expect, OPPO is sending out word to fill in the rest of the blanks. August 15 is the official date on which the F9 will be announced (no word on the F9 Pro thought, so it might or might not get the same treatment).

Vietnam and the Philippines are specifically mentioned in the press release, so we’re guessing that, for now, these regions will be exclusive. Aside from the date, the official wording doesn’t mention anything specific or new. The phone will bring a “Waterdrop Screen” with a tiny notch at the top housing the front-facer, allowing for a 90.8% screen to body ratio on the FHD+ display. The OPPO F9 will feature VOOC Flash Charging which will give you two-hours of talk time after a five-minute charge.

Color options will be Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple, and OPPO is proud of the gradient color design, which it calls “gorgeous”, and hopes to attract young people to show off their personality and attitude.