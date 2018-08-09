OPPO F9 coming August 15 with Waterdrop Screen, VOOC Flash Charge, Gradient Colors
The OPPO F9 has been both heavily teased by the company itself, and leaked with all of its specs exposed. The F9 Pro wasn’t an exception either. Now that we know what to expect, OPPO is sending out word to fill in the rest of the blanks. August 15 is the official date on which the F9 will be announced (no word on the F9 Pro thought, so it might or might not get the same treatment).
Vietnam and the Philippines are specifically mentioned in the press release, so we’re guessing that, for now, these regions will be exclusive. Aside from the date, the official wording doesn’t mention anything specific or new. The phone will bring a “Waterdrop Screen” with a tiny notch at the top housing the front-facer, allowing for a 90.8% screen to body ratio on the FHD+ display. The OPPO F9 will feature VOOC Flash Charging which will give you two-hours of talk time after a five-minute charge.
Color options will be Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple, and OPPO is proud of the gradient color design, which it calls “gorgeous”, and hopes to attract young people to show off their personality and attitude.
Shenzhen, Aug. 8, 2018 - Set to be launched in Vietnam and the Philippines on August 15th, OPPO F9 is the brand-new breakthrough F series smartphone that will ship with VOOC Flash charge, gradient colors, as well as a unique Waterdrop Screen design.
A favorite with OPPO fans, VOOC Flash Charge applies a low voltage fast charging mechanism to deliver lightning quick charging. It can achieve a charging speed 4 times faster than conventional 5V/1A charging technology. While guaranteeing fast charging performance, VOOC also ensures a safe charging process. Specifically, OPPO VOOC has five layers of protection from the charging adapter to smartphone, including low temperature and voltage, which ensures a fast and safe charge.
OPPO F9 uses a gorgeous gradient color design, again a first in the F series. OPPO created this design as a result of technological advances in color processes, while gradient colors in the market are already popular among young people. Previously, smartphone design using flat color profiles could be considered dull or static while with gradient color, now young users can show of their personality and attitude.
The three colors on offer are Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple, with inspiration coming from nature – sunrise, twilight, and starry skies. OPPO wants to infuse these feelings into the design of the product, to provide consumers with vitality rooted in nature. Moreover, to achieve a unified design, F9 for the first time applies a gradient design on the side frame, making the sides and the back a naturally connected whole.
In addition to the unique gradient color options, the device will also feature OPPO’s first FHD+ Waterdrop Screen with a high screen-to-body ratio up to 90.8%. This provides a vivid, visual enjoyment while the high-resolution screen offers a more immersive experience to consumers.
OPPO F9, with its VOOC fast charging and Waterdrop Screen, is an innovative device. With its commitment to the ‘Art of Technology’ and the ‘Pursuit of Perfection’, F9 continues OPPO’s tradition of always putting the user first.
