OPPO is said to be gearing up for the Diwali season in India. The company is reportedly planning to launch another F-series smartphone in the country. The OPPO F17 Pro is expected to arrive towards the end of October or early November. It is said to be sleeker than the Oppo F17 Pro. For reference, the OPPO F17 Pro is one of the sleekest mid-range smartphones in the country. The company also announced the OPPO F17 alongside the Pro variant. Hence, it could also launch a vanilla model of the OPPO F21 Pro.

The latest development comes from a report by MySmartPrice that cites industry sources saying Oppo will launch the Oppo F21 Pro in India before Diwali. Hence, it is expected to debut around the end of October or early November in the country. There is no information on the specifications of the device. However, the report states that it will be thinner than the Oppo F17 Pro. Further, it is tipped to sport a glass back finish with some kind of a pattern. The company hasn’t revealed anything regarding the device as of now.

For reference, the latest phone in the F-series to be launched in India is the OPPO F17 Pro. While the company also announced the OPPO F17, it is yet to go on sale in India. The OPPO F17 Pro goes on sale starting Seotember 21. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. The phone features a quad rear camera setup and features hole-punch design for the dual selfie cameras. It comes with support for 30W fast charging.